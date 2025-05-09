He was scheduled to fight UFC star Darren Till in January but withdrew from the bout in advance.

Fury will now step into the ring in Budapest to face Hanjalic, who is the clear underdog going into the fight.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic via live stream and TV.

Watch Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic on TV

Fans can tune in to watch Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic on DAZN with a monthly pass for £24.99, or £14.99 per month on an annual contract.

The fight takes place on Friday 9th May 2025.

TV coverage of Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic begins from 6pm UK time on DAZN. The fight is expected to take place from 10pm.

For more details, including expected ring walk times, check out our Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic fight time guide.

Watch Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic live stream

If you sign up to watch the fight on DAZN, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.

The service can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Where is the Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic fight?

Tommy Fury faces Kenan Hanjalic at the MTK Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic undercard

Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic

Shokhjakhon Abdullaev v Irakli Alanidze

Valentin Koloszar v Alexandru Ionita

Roman Fury v Josip Pehar

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.