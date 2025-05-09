How to watch Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic live stream and TV channel in UK
All the details on how to watch Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic via live stream and TV.
Tommy Fury steps into the ring against Kenan Hanjalic for his first professional fight since defeating KSI over 18 months ago.
Fury recorded a unanimous decision victory over the YouTube sensation in October 2023 but has been frustrated in his efforts to get back into the ring.
He was scheduled to fight UFC star Darren Till in January but withdrew from the bout in advance.
Fury will now step into the ring in Budapest to face Hanjalic, who is the clear underdog going into the fight.
RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic via live stream and TV.
Watch Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic on TV
Fans can tune in to watch Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic on DAZN with a monthly pass for £24.99, or £14.99 per month on an annual contract.
The fight takes place on Friday 9th May 2025.
TV coverage of Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic begins from 6pm UK time on DAZN. The fight is expected to take place from 10pm.
For more details, including expected ring walk times, check out our Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic fight time guide.
Watch Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic live stream
If you sign up to watch the fight on DAZN, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.
The service can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.
Where is the Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic fight?
Tommy Fury faces Kenan Hanjalic at the MTK Arena in Budapest, Hungary.
Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic undercard
- Tommy Fury v Kenan Hanjalic
- Shokhjakhon Abdullaev v Irakli Alanidze
- Valentin Koloszar v Alexandru Ionita
- Roman Fury v Josip Pehar
