Both fighters will jet off to Saudi Arabia as their long-standing feud culminates in a battle between the stars.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally take to the ring for a showdown in the desert in front of a global audience this weekend.

Paul has been criticised for not facing a professional boxer during his fledgling boxing career, instead choosing to face a host of MMA stars in straight-up boxing matches.

Tommy – half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury – has enjoyed a string of professional victories, eight in total, in a host of arenas ranging from the Copper Box Arena to Wembley Stadium on the undercard ahead of Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte.

The weigh-in is the final chance for both men to fire barbs before they have to start throwing punches, and we're here to help you soak it all up.

RadioTimes.com rounds up all the details about the Jake Paul v Tommy Fury weigh-in.

When is Jake Paul v Tommy Fury weigh-in?

The Jake Paul v Tommy Fury weigh-in will take place on Saturday 25th February 2023.

It will begin at 9am UK time with all eyes on the scales, with Paul expected to weigh in almost 10lbs heavier than his rival.

How to watch Jake Paul v Tommy Fury weigh-in

You will be able to tune in for the Jake Paul and Tommy Fury weigh-in on YouTube.

Top Rank Boxing, BT Sport Boxing and Jake Paul himself are all expected to broadcast live coverage of the event.

