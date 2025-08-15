Itauma is hunting a title shot, and a victory against a former WBC interim title holder who has mixed with the big names in the division would certainly help his cause.

The younger fighter is seen as heavy favourite but he must be cautious not to underestimate Whyte – not least because the feeling is that the 36-year-old may be fighting for his career at the top level despite victories against Christian Hammer and Ebenezer Tetteh last year.

Will Itauma take his next step on the path to the top? Or can the Bodysnatcher roll back the years to cause a shock? We'll find out on Saturday...

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Moses Itauma v Dillian Whyte via live stream and TV.

When is Moses Itauma v Dillian Whyte?

The fight takes place on Saturday 16th August 2025.

TV coverage of Moses Itauma v Dillian Whyte begins from 5:45pm UK time on DAZN PPV, while the pair are expected to make their ring walk at 10:20pm.

What channel is Moses Itauma v Dillian Whyte?

Fans can tune in to watch Moses Itauma v Dillian Whyte exclusively live on DAZN PPV for a £19.99 fee.

Viewers who sign up for a DAZN annual plan, which is £14.99 per month for a year, will get the PPV of the fight for free.

Watch Moses Itauma v Dillian Whyte live stream

Fans who sign up to watch the fight on DAZN PPV can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to their TV for the full big-screen experience.

The service can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving viewers full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Where is the Moses Itauma v Dillian Whyte fight?

Moses Itauma faces Dillian Whyte at The ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Moses Itauma v Dillian Whyte undercard

Moses Itauma v Dillian Whyte

Nick Ball v Sam Goodman

Ray Ford v Abraham Nova

Filip Hrgovic v David Adeleye

Hayato Tsutsumi v Qais Ashfaq

