Fury defeated Chisora by unanimous decision in 2011 before winning the rematch as Chisora's corner retired him after nine gruelling rounds.

Tyson Fury faces Derek Chisora for the third time in his career in an all-British bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

The self-styled Gypsy King will enter the bout as clear favourite after sweeping Dillian Whyte aside earlier in 2022.

Many still hope Fury will enter the ring against Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed world heavyweight clash with all the belts on the line.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Fury vs Chisora 3 fight.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Fury vs Chisora 3?

Fury vs Chisora 3 takes place on Saturday 3rd December 2022.

British fans won't need to brave an early start or late night with the action going ahead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

What time is Fury vs Chisora 3?

TV coverage of the Fury vs Chisora 3 undercard begins from approximately 5pm UK time with TV coverage on BT Sport Box Office from 6pm.

You can check out the full card further down this article, with a huge slate of action ahead of the main event.

Fury vs Chisora 3 ring walk time

Fury and Chisora are likely to make their ring walks at approximately 9pm UK time with the action expected to begin shortly after. However, this is subject to change. Be on guard for a quick start.

A lot depends on the undercard. The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop.

Fury vs Chisora 3 undercard

Below is the undercard information for the Fury vs Chisora fight:

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora – WBC heavyweight title

Daniel Dubois vs Kevin Lerena – WBA (Regular) heavyweight title

Yvan Mendy vs Denys Berinchyk

Karol Itauma vs Vladimir Belujsky

Isaac Lowe vs Sandeep Singh Bhatti

Royston Barney Smith vs Cruz Perez

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.