Two British knockout specialists face off in Manchester on Saturday night as Fabio Wardley defends his WBO Heavyweight title against Daniel Dubois.

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The pair are know for their power and big punching, which makes the "Don't Blink" tagline an apt one.

The bout is shaping up to be the most exciting heavyweight clash of the year so far but may not last long, with both claiming 95 per cent of their wins by knockout.

Wardley, who boasts an undefeated record as a professional, is defending the WBO Heavyweight title for the first time since Oleksandr Usyk opted to relinquish the belt rather than face him last year.

Victory would make Dubois a two-time world champion, having lost his IBF title to Usyk last year, and quieten the doubters.

After all the talk of a much-anticipated 'Battle of Britain' between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, Saturday offers Wardley and Dubois a chance to prove they are the future of the heavyweight division.

Radio Times rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Fabio Wardley v Daniel Dubois via live stream and TV.

When is Fabio Wardley v Daniel Dubois?

The fight takes place on Saturday 9 May 2026.

TV coverage of Fabio Wardley v Daniel Dubois begins from 6pm UK time on DAZN, while the pair are expected to make their ring walk at 11pm.

What channel is Fabio Wardley v Daniel Dubois?

Fans can tune in to watch Fabio Wardley v Daniel Dubois exclusively live on DAZN.

The fight is available on DAZN PPV or for subscribers to DAZN Ultimate.

Fabio Wardley v Daniel Dubois costs £24.99 on DAZN PPV, with a 7-day free trial or a DAZN Standard plan, while DAZN Ultimate costs £24.99 per month on a 12-month contract and includes at least 12 PPV fights at no extra cost.

Watch Fabio Wardley v Daniel Dubois live stream

Fans who sign up to watch the fight on DAZN PPV can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to their TV for the full big-screen experience.

The service can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving viewers full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

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Where is the Fabio Wardley v Daniel Dubois fight?

Fabio Wardley faces Daniel Dubois at Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

The 23,500-seater venue is the largest indoor venue in the UK.

Fabio Wardley v Daniel Dubois undercard

Main card (from 6pm on DAZN)

UK times, subject to change on the night.

Fabio Wardley v Daniel Dubois (11pm) Heavyweight

Jack Rafferty v Ekow Essuman (9:50pm) Super-lightweight

Bradley Rea v Liam Cameron (9pm) Light-heavyweight

David Morrell v Zak Chelli (8:10pm) Light-heavyweight

Khaleel Majid v Gavin Gwynne (7:20pm) Super-lightweight

Bakhodir Jalolov v Agron Smakici (6:30pm) Heavyweight

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