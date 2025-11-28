Let's try that again, shall we? Frazer Clarke meets Jeamie TKV in the ring at the Valiant Live Arena in Derby with both contenders aiming for the vacant British heavyweight title.

The fight was scheduled to take place earlier in the year but was called off due to a rib injury sustained by Jeamie TKV.

Clarke is the overwhelming favourite to seal the crown on boxing's big return to free-to-air TV, but his rival will be determined to put on a show for the primetime cameras.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Frazer Clarke v Jeamie TKV via live stream and TV.

When is Frazer Clarke v Jeamie TKV?

Frazer Clarke v Jeamie TKV will take place on Saturday 29th November 2025.

Coverage of Frazer Clarke v Jeamie TKV begins from 8pm UK time and they are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 9pm.

What channel is Frazer Clarke v Jeamie TKV?

Fans can tune in to watch the fight exclusively live for free on BBC Two.

Watch Frazer Clarke v Jeamie TKV live stream

Frazer Clarke v Jeamie TKV can be live streamed via BBC iPlayer across a range of devices.

Frazer Clarke v Jeamie TKV undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the fight night. The undercard begins at 6pm with TV coverage starting at 8pm.

Frazer Clarke vs Jeamie "TKV" Tshikeva (vacant British heavyweight title)

Bobby Dalton (champion) vs Joel Kodua (English welterweight title)

Francesca Hennessy vs Fabiana Bytyqi (bantamweight)

Bradley Goldsmith vs Jordan Dujon (middleweight)

Jack Massey vs Ivan Gabriel Garcia (cruiserweight)

Josh Rose vs Jorge Luis Huerta Balleza (super-featherweight)

Scott Melvin vs Harvey Sturton (super-lightweight)

Where is the Frazer Clarke v Jeamie TKV fight?

Frazer Clarke faces Jeamie TKV at the Valiant Live Arena in Derby, United Kingdom.

