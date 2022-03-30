Oxford and Cambridge have been battling for the prestige of winning The Boat Race ever since the inaugural edition in 1829.

The Boat Race is one of the truly great British sporting institutions that pits two of the finest universities in the land against one another in a heated contest on the Thames.

Since then, it has expanded to include a women's race, which was first enjoyed in 1927, and captures a mass audience on the banks of the river and at home on TV every year.

The 2022 edition of the esteemed showdown is almost here and we've got all the details you need to enjoy every moment.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know to watch The Boat Race between Oxford and Cambridge on TV and live stream in the UK.

When is The Boat Race 2022?

The event takes place on Sunday 3rd April 2022.

The race was cancelled in 2020 due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK, but both teams returned last year under restrictions and this year will be free to race as usual.

What time is The Boat Race 2022?

Each race will last around the 20-minute mark, beginning at approximately the following times:

The 76th Women's Boat Race: 2:23pm

The 167th Men's Boat Race: 3:23pm

How to watch The Boat Race 2022 on TV and live stream

The whole event will be broadcast live on BBC One with coverage starting at 1:50pm and will run until 4:20pm.

You will also be able to live stream the races via the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and the official Boat Race YouTube channel.

Where is The Boat Race this year?

The Boat Race, which first took place back in 1829, will be held on the traditional stretch of the River Thames between Putney and Mortlake in London in 2022.

Due to the 2021 event being held behind closed doors and safety concerns surrounding Hammersmith Bridge, the event was moved to River Great Ouse in Ely, Cambridgeshire.

It was only the second time Ely has hosted the event, the first time coming during an unofficial duel between the sides during the second World War.

The event is timed so that the race coincides with the fastest possible current.

What colours are Oxford and Cambridge in the Boat Race?

Oxford traditionally wear dark blue outfits, while Cambridge rowers will don light blue.

How many times have Oxford and Cambridge won the Boat Race?

Oxford University Boat Club have won the coveted title 80 times but their Cambridge counterparts have edged in front with a total of 85 wins.

The Oxford University Women's Boat Club has won just 30 times, in contrast to Cambridge's 45 wins, since the Women's race was first introduced back in 1972.

Who won The Boat Race last year in 2021?

Cambridge sealed a double victory in 2021 as they triumphed in both the men's and women's races.

The results mean they have now enjoyed a three-race winning streak in the men's race and have lost just once since 2015.

In the women's race, Cambridge have now won the last four consecutive showdowns. Can Oxford fire their way back into the fold?

