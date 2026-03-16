Brackets at the ready! March Madness – the showpiece event of the college basketball season – has arrived.

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This is knockout sport at its very best. Upsets, shocks, and Cinderella stories are almost guaranteed. Heroes will be made, hearts will be broken, and, at the end of it all, the National Champions will be crowned.

The 68-team men's and women's tournaments start with the First Four preliminaries, and then two regular rounds before things ramp up a notch through the Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four, and the Championship Games.

The Florida Gators won the men's tournament for a third time last year, while the UConn Huskies stormed to a 12th title in the 2025 women's event.

This year, all 134 games from the two NCAA tournaments will be available live for fans in the UK – with extensive coverage from across the Atlantic.

Radio Times brings you all the details about how to watch March Madness 2026.

When is March Madness 2026?

March Madness 2026 begins on Tuesday 17 March 2026.

The tournament will run until Tuesday 7 April 2026, with the men's Championship Game taking place on that day.

Games will take place from around 6pm UK time, running through into the early hours of the morning. As the rounds progress, there will be fewer games, starting at later times.

How to watch March Madness 2026 on TV and live stream

You can watch March Madness 2026 live on Disney+.

All 134 NCAA tournament games will be shown live as part of a Disney+ subscription, which starts at £5.99 per month.

The ad-free subscription is £9.99 a month, or £99.90 per year, and premium costs £14.99 per month, or £149.90 per year.

The streaming service is available on smart TVs and a range of other platforms, including laptops, tablets, and mobile phones.

March Madness 2026 schedule

Men's

First Four: Tuesday 17 – Wednesday 18 March

First Round: Thursday 19 – Friday 20 March

Second Round: Saturday 21 – Sunday 22 March

Sweet 16: Thursday 26 – Friday 27 March

Elite Eight: Saturday 28 – Sunday 29 March

Final Four: Saturday 4 – Sunday 5 April

Championship Game: Tuesday 7 April

Women's

First Four: Wednesday 18 – Thursday 19 March

First Round: Friday 20 – Sunday 22 March

Second Round: Saturday 21 – Monday 23 March

Sweet 16: Friday 27 March

Elite Eight: Monday 30 March

Final Four: Friday 3 – Saturday 4 April

Championship Game: Sunday 5 April

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