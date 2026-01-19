The Australian Open 2026 continues with a cluster of big names in action on Tuesday 20th January at Melbourne Park.

Reigning women's champion Madison Keys begins her title defence, while men's world No. 2 Jannik Sinner is also in action on Rod Laver Arena.

Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal are the British players in action across the courts.

Fans around the world will be keen to catch a first glimpse of their favourite stars in grand slam action in 2026.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Australian Open 2026, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

Australian Open 2026 order of play – Tuesday 20th January

All UK time. Singles matches only.

From midnight UK time (on Monday into Tuesday morning)

Rod Laver Arena

From 12:30am

O. Oliynykova vs [9] M. Keys

From 2:30am

[8] B. Shelton vs U. Humbert

From 8:00am

H. Gaston vs [2] J. Sinner

[16] N. Osaka vs A. Ruzic

Margaret Court Arena

From 12:30am

[5] L. Musetti vs R. Collignon

[5] E. Rybakina vs K. Juvan

From 8:00am

K. Boulter vs [10] B. Bencic

S. Mochizuki vs [31] S. Tsitsipas

John Cain Arena

From 12:00am

T. Valentova vs [30] M. Joint

[15] K. Khachanov vs A. Michelsen

From 6:00am

V. Royer vs [9] T. Fritz

[Q] M. Inglis vs K. Birrell

Kia Arena

From 12:00am

S. Zhang vs [WC] T. Preston

K. Pliskova vs [Q] S. Stephens

[Q] D. Sweeny vs G. Monfils

G. Dimitrov vs T. Machac

1573 Arena

From 12:00am

C. Garin vs [22] L. Darderi

[28] J. Fonseca vs E. Spizzirri

R. Sramkova vs [24] J. Ostapenko

L. Siegemund vs [18] L. Samsonova

ANZ Arena

From 12:00am

[22] L. Fernandez vs J. Tjen

[WC] C. O’Connell vs [Q] N. Basavareddy

H. Hurkacz vs Z. Bergs

D. Kasatkina vs [Q] N. Bartunkova

Court 5

From 12:00am

A. Krueger vs S. Bejlek

From 1:30am

G. Mpetshi Perricard vs S. Baez

[Q] R. Sakamoto vs [Q] R. Jodar

Court 6

From 12:00am

V. Gracheva vs V. Golubic

From 1:30am

[16] J. Mensik vs P. Carreno Busta

[WC] J. Duckworth vs [LL] D. Prizmic

Court 7

From 12:00am

X. Wang vs [Q] A. Kalinina

L. Nardi vs [Q] Y. Wu

V. Kopriva vs J. Struff

Court 13

From 12:00am

L. Sonego vs C. Taberner

L. Sun vs [Q] L. Fruhvirtova

[31] A. Kalinskaya vs S. Kartal

S. Cirstea vs E. Lys

Court 14

From 12:00am

P. Udvardy vs K. Siniakova

E. Quinn vs [23] T. Griekspoor

Court 15

From 12:00am

J. Grabher vs E. Cocciaretto

Australian Open 2026 schedule

Round 1: Sunday 18th – Tuesday 20th January

How to watch Australian Open 2026 on TV and live stream in the UK

You can watch the Australian Open 2026 live on TNT Sports.

The tournament starts on Sunday 18th January 2026 and runs until Sunday 1st February 2026.

Play begins around midnight UK time running through the early hours of the morning into breakfast time in the UK.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also watch TNT Sports via Amazon Prime Video by adding the channels to your subscription.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.