She blew away the competition in her first race back to win at the Diamond League event – recording the fastest time in the world this year and the second-quickest of her career – before setting a meet record in her victory at Lausanne Diamond League a few weeks later.

Seb Coe has tipped Hodgkinson to become Britain's greatest middle-distance runner and, after silvers at the World Athletics Championships in 2022 and 2023, she will look to write the next chapter of her legacy in Tokyo by claiming a first world title.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about when Keely Hodgkinson runs next at the World Athletics Championships 2025.

When is Keely Hodgkinson running next at the World Athletics Championships 2025?

Keely Hodgkinson will run next on Thursday 18th September in the heats of the women's 800m, which get under way at 11:55am UK time.

The World Athletics Championships start on Saturday 13th September and run until Sunday 21st September.

World Athletics Championships Women's 800m schedule

Heats: Thursday 18th September at 11:15am

Semi-finals: Friday 19th September at 12:45pm

Final: Sunday 21st September at 11:35am.

How to watch Keely Hodgkinson at the World Athletics Championships

Fans can tune in to watch the World Athletics Championships 2025 on BBC One and BBC Two throughout the event in Tokyo.

Viewers can tune in on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website as well, while there is also TNT Sports coverage available on discovery+.

Both online platforms are available via a range of platforms, including laptops, tablets and smartphones.

