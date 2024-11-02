The reigning champion set a course record of 2:04:58 last year.

The 33-year-old was called up to the Ethiopian marathon squad for Paris 2024 as a last-minute replacement following an injury to a teammate two weeks before the Games. He secured Olympic gold over the notoriously difficult course.

The women’s marathon will see Hellen Obiri, the first winner of both the Boston and New York marathons in a calendar year since 1989, return to defend her crown.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the New York Marathon live on TV in 2024.

New York Marathon 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the New York Marathon will be shown live on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ Standard from 1:30pm UK time.

The race is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

