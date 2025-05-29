Big financial prizes helped bring some of the biggest names in athletics to Kingston and Miami – and the line-up for Philadelphia is equally star-studded.

Forty-eight racers, four men and four women across each of the six event categories, will run at all four 'slams' and face a changing roster of challengers.

Competitors race over two distances at each event, earning points based on where they finish in each, while winners will be named at each meet and across the season as a whole.

Grant Fisher, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Kenny Bednarek and Alison dos Santos will all head to Franklin Field looking to make it three wins from three in their respective events

Josh Kerr and Matthew Hudson-Smith, who have won slams already, are part of the British group in Philadelphia, which also includes Dina Asher-Smith and Zharnel Hughes.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to watching the athletics at the Grand Slam Track Philadelphia 2025 on TV and online.

When is Grand Slam Track Philadelphia 2025?

Grand Slam Track Philadelphia begins on Saturday 31st May 2025 and runs until Sunday 1st June 2025.

There is one more Grand Slam Track event – in Los Angeles – to come in June.

Grand Slam Track Philadelphia 2025 on TV

Grand Slam Track Philadelphia will be shown live on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Grand Slam Track Philadelphia 2025 TV schedule on TNT Sports

Saturday 31st May

Sunday 1st June

