The inaugural edition was hosted by Azerbaijan, 2019 in Belarus and the Games will now move to Krakow-Malopolska as the ambitious event aims to become a staple of the athletics cycle.

The European Games return for a third edition to be hosted in Poland over the next two weeks.

A gathering of 177 Team GB athletes across 18 disciplines will feature in Poland with some events serving as qualifiers for the full summer 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch European Games.

When is European Games 2023?

European Games 2023 begins on Tuesday 20th June 2023 and runs until Sunday 2nd July 2023.

How to watch European Games 2023

Coverage of the European Games will be shown for free on its own official streaming platform, European Games TV.

At the time of writing, no deal appears to have been struck with BBC to show any coverage across their platforms.

However, fans can soak up every minute of the action on European Games TV with the intention of making the competition easy to access for all in numerous countries.

European Games schedule

The European Games run on for 13 days of action with something for everyone to enjoy.

Events begin with athletics and beach handball, and draw to a close with a number of finals including those in boxing, badminton and canoe slalom.

Check out the official website of the European Games for the full day-by-day schedule.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.