Diamond League Rome Golden Gala 2025 on TV: Event schedule and coverage
Your guide to watching Diamond League Rome 2025, including TV coverage and live stream information.
The 45th edition of the Golden Gala kicks off with a host of Olympic champions on the slate at the Stadio Olimpico.
Beatrice Chebet, who won 5,000m and 10,000m gold at Paris 2024, is one of the high-profile names on the early list and will race over 5,000m against rival – and world record holder – Gudaf Tsegay in Italy.
Chebet set the women's world 5k record at the end of last year, becoming the first woman to dip below 14 minutes – with six seconds to spare.
Elsewhere, Olympic 400m gold medallist Quincy Hall and Greek long jump superstar Miltiadis Tentoglou will also go to battle in Rome this week.
RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to watching the athletics at Diamond League Rome 2025 on TV and online.
Diamond League Rome 2025 on TV and live stream
Diamond League Rome takes place on Friday 6th June 2025.
Coverage of Diamond League Rome will be shown live on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer.
The broadcast will start at 8pm UK time and run for two hours until the end of the meet.
Diamond League Rome 2025 TV schedule
All UK time. BBC coverage starts at 8pm and runs until 10pm.
- 18:15 – Pole Vault Women
- 18:30 – Discus Throw Women
- 18:48 – Triple Jump Women
- 20:04 – 400m Hurdles Women
- 20:11 – High Jump Men
- 20:16 – 1500m Men
- 20:27 – Shot Put Men
- 20:31 – 5000m Women
- 20:38 – Long Jump Men
- 20:59 – 400m Men
- 21:13 – 200m Women
- 21:27 – 110m Hurdles Men
- 21:38 – 100m Men
- 21:49 – 1500m Women
