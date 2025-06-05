Chebet set the women's world 5k record at the end of last year, becoming the first woman to dip below 14 minutes – with six seconds to spare.

Elsewhere, Olympic 400m gold medallist Quincy Hall and Greek long jump superstar Miltiadis Tentoglou will also go to battle in Rome this week.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to watching the athletics at Diamond League Rome 2025 on TV and online.

Diamond League Rome 2025 on TV and live stream

Diamond League Rome takes place on Friday 6th June 2025.

Coverage of Diamond League Rome will be shown live on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer.

The broadcast will start at 8pm UK time and run for two hours until the end of the meet.

Diamond League Rome 2025 TV schedule

All UK time. BBC coverage starts at 8pm and runs until 10pm.

18:15 – Pole Vault Women

18:30 – Discus Throw Women

18:48 – Triple Jump Women

20:04 – 400m Hurdles Women

20:11 – High Jump Men

20:16 – 1500m Men

20:27 – Shot Put Men

20:31 – 5000m Women

20:38 – Long Jump Men

20:59 – 400m Men

21:13 – 200m Women

21:27 – 110m Hurdles Men

21:38 – 100m Men

21:49 – 1500m Women

