A star-studded line-up of athletes will jet out to the Qatari capital for an evening of hot competition across numerous disciplines.

The first Diamond League meeting of the season takes place in Doha, Qatar this weekend.

Olympic champion Andre De Grasse takes on Fred Kerley in a 200m firecracker, while Shericka Jackson and Sha'Carri Richardson are among the list of huge names in action.

British talent will be headlined by Dina Asher-Smith, four years after she claimed gold in the women's 200m in Doha at the 2019 World Championships.

Fans around the world will be excited to see some of the biggest names in full flow, knowing that the 2024 Olympic Games will roll around with haste next summer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Diamond League Doha.

When is Diamond League Doha 2023?

Diamond League Doha 2023 takes place on Friday 5th May 2023 from 4pm UK time.

It is the first Diamond League meeting of the year, with 14 events in total spread across 2023.

How to watch Diamond League Doha 2023

Coverage of the Diamond League Doha meeting will be shown live across BBC platforms.

The action will be broadcast on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 5pm UK time.

The show will run until the end of the event at 7pm UK time.

Diamond League Doha schedule

All UK time.

4:00pm – 100m National Men Heat B

– 100m National Men Heat B 4:04pm – Pole Vault Women

– Pole Vault Women 4:10pm – 100m National Men Heat A

– 100m National Men Heat A 4:15pm – Discus Men

– Discus Men 4:25pm – 400m Hurdles B Race Men

– 400m Hurdles B Race Men 4:32pm – Triple Jump Men

– Triple Jump Men 4:40pm – 400m Men

– 400m Men 5:04pm – 400m Women

– 400m Women 5:17pm – 3,000m Steeplechase Women

– 3,000m Steeplechase Women 5:20pm – High Jump Men

– High Jump Men 5:34pm – 400m Hurdles Men

– 400m Hurdles Men 5:44pm – Javelin Throw Men

– Javelin Throw Men 5:48pm – 100m Hurdles Women

– 100m Hurdles Women 6:00pm – 800m Men

– 800m Men 6:12pm – 100m Women

– 100m Women 6:23pm – 3,000m Men

– 3,000m Men 6:41pm – 200m Men

– 200m Men 6:50pm – 1,500m Women

