6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Paul finds Nicolette and David lashes out

Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is finally found, but she’s already given birth and refuses to hand the baby over to her dads. What lengths will Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) stoop to in order to change her mind?

David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) has a meltdown as his dream of being a daddy disintegrate, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) tries to end an old feud, and Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) makes a shocking discovery.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 30th August – 3rd September 2021.

Paul uses Audrey to find Nicolette

Paul sneaks off on a secret mission to track down his son’s missing baby mama Nicolette, and hops on a plane to her old stomping ground of Canberra. His first line of enquiry is with Nic’s old frenemy Audrey Hamilton (Zahra Newman), who gives the Robinson rascal a lead as to where she might be.

Finally coming face-to-face with Ms Stone he realises there’s something different about her… Has she got a new hairdo? No, she’s already given birth to her daughter who is nowhere to be seen when Paul collars her in the park. Nic explains the baby is safe but refuses to hand her over, confirmation she’s doing a total u-turn on the surrogacy agreement. Unless Paul can change her mind… Will he return to Erinsborough empty-handed or with a bubba stuffed in his hand luggage?

David loses the plot

Nic’s disappearance has turned David into a self-destructive mess. Poor thing, remember when he was the calmest person in the cul-de-sac? Driven by sheer desperation, the doctor is prepared to break his profession’s ethical rules by searching the confidential patient database for a clue on Nicolette’s whereabouts – only to be caught by colleague Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher).

Now his career, along with his chance of being a father, looks to have gone up in smoke it’s too much for our Dave and he has a total meltdown. Lashing out at horrified hubby Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and exploding with emotion, David breaks down and has to be scooped up by Terese. Can Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) make amends with his twin brother and help him through this dark time?

Terese defends Jesse

The industrial espionage set in motion by Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie) has taken an unexpected turn – the deceitful barman has gone from being on a mission to destroy the Lassiters empire to being taken under the wing of their formidable female boss Terese, despite his family being responsible for the death of her son.

The callous Quills plan to make Jesse the fall guy for their company’s latest crisis, making Terese feel sorry for the manipulated mole and deciding to confront Shay Quill about how badly she’s treated her relative. Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) then suggests Terese and Paul wipe the slate clean with their rivals by taking advantage of the Quill group’s financial problems and buying into the business. Who saw that coming?

Melanie’s past worries Toadie

We’re learning more about what Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) was up to in those 30-odd years she wasn’t in the show, and it seems she kept herself pretty busy. Her scandalous affair with a former boss is unwittingly exposed by Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone), and Toadie is stunned by the skeletons in Ms Pearson’s closet. Surprised there’s room for anything in there among all those crazy bold print dresses.

Mel is forced into confess being Toadie isn’t her first workplace romance, though he’s alarmed by the gory details of what he learns and also questions why she kept it from him. Has Mackenzie’s accidental meddling made Jarrod question his future with the fun-loving Ramsay Street legend?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) may look like a girl who’s up for anything but she’s drawing the line at polyamory, pouring cold water over Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and his saucy suggestion they enter into a three-way relationship with Levi Canning (Richie Morris). However, the more she thinks about it, the more she realises how much she cares about both blokes – so Ames decides to take the plunge and tells the fellas the thruple arrangement is on! Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) is shocked her grandson Levi and his unconventional love life has become the hottest topic in town, but can the trio really make it work?

Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) was hoping to throw herself back into working at Lassiters after the vineyard secondment ended up mixing business with pleasure a little too much, and her engagement to spectacularly Nicolette nose-dived. While she was away ambitious Harlow stepped into her shoes, and she’s not making her return to the role particularly easy. Is Paul’s granddaughter secretly plotting to oust her from the company now her feet are under the table?