Neighbours star Barry Conrad reveals what could be next for Kane

Barry Conrad has been making waves in Neighbours as his character, Kane Jones, has been causing all sorts of trouble for Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) – even going as far as issuing death threats for the money owed after a series of illegal blackjack games.

Advertisement

Scenes next week will show things take a dangerous turn when a gun is brought into the mix and it ends up in the Kennedy pizza oven and injuring Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan). Then Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is abducted and Kane winds up being the prime suspect, but is he to blame?

Barry has been talking to RadioTimes.com about his return storyline, his music, living in the pandemic with only one fully working lung, and what he does to stay in great shape.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How was it stepping back into Kane’s shoes again?

Great, thank you! Kane’s such an interesting guy and I had a blast playing him again.

We got to see a bit more of him this time, did you get told upfront what he was going to be up to now and how did you feel about it?

I knew how many episodes I’d be doing and that Kane would be getting into a bit of blackjack. But I didn’t know how it would all play out. That discovery, finding out bit by bit, made coming back even more exciting.

If the writers asked you to come up with a story for a full-time Kane return, would you have any idea of the direction you would want him to go?

I think going to prison after the whole fight club situation with Ned definitely affected Kane. And to me, he’s just trying to find his way.

Sure, even though viewers see his tough ruthless side again, this time they’ll also see more of his duality. There are some really nice moments between Kane and Nicolette, for example. He also shows more of his fun, cheeky side, and moments of compassion there that I think makes him more relatable than what people might’ve initially thought.

So if Kane does return in a bigger way, I’d like for him to head more in that direction. Dig deeper into where he’s come from too. Because let’s face it, no one’s ever all good or all bad. People are layered and complicated, and there’s always a reason why we do the things we do.

Tell us about your new single. What was the inspiration behind it and how would you best describe your music to anyone who hasn’t heard it before?

Man, I honestly don’t think I’ve ever been more over the moon about a song than this one. I wrote and recorded it right in the middle of lockdown, while I was living out in Bondi Beach (Sydney). It’s honest and raw, doesn’t follow any kind of trend and just isn’t like anything I’ve ever done before… which is probably why I’m so excited about it. I’d describe my music as a fusion of Pop and R&B. You’re gonna get melodic hooks, lots of vocals and lots of soul. I’ll be sharing the title and release date very soon, so stay tuned!

You’re a great villain, but do you have a dream type of role that you would want to take on in the future?

An action hero (haha)! Seriously, as a kid, I was the biggest superhero fanatic. I’ve still got boxes of Marvel comic books and trading cards in storage to this day. I feel sorry for the workers at my old local store because I’d call nonstop being like, “Is the new issue out yet?”, the fandom was intense. I never expected to play a “villain” this early on and don’t get me wrong, it’s fun, but it would be a dream to play a hero.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.