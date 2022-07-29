What time is Neighbours' final episode on TV? How to watch

The emotional finale, which has already aired in Australia, will air on Channel 5 tonight as part of an evening of celebration for the iconic soap.

Today's the day Neighbours comes to an end after 37 years on screens in the UK.

Worried you might miss all the action? Worry no more! Read on for our guide to the finale.

What time is Neighbours' final episode on Channel 5?

Neighbours will come to an end in the UK tonight on 29th July 2022 at 9pm only on Channel 5.

The special is an hour long and will host a bunch of returning Neighbours characters, plus plenty of surprises fans won't see coming.

Before that, we'll have one final "regular" instalment, airing at 1:45pm which will set the scene for tonight's conclusion.

After that, Channel 5 will celebrate the iconic Australian soap with two specials: "Neighbours Made Me a Star" and "Neighbours: All the Pop Hits & More Especially For You".

How to watch Neighbours' final episode

You can catch all the action on Channel 5 at 9pm.

If you've missed any of the final week, head over to the Channel 5 website to catch up. Trust us, you'll want to watch all of this week's action for returning faces and plenty of nostalgia ahead of the finale.

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm, followed by Neighbours Made Me a Star at 10:05pm and Neighbours: All the Pop Hits & More Especially For You at 11:35pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

