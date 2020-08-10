RadioTimes.com has been chatting exclusively with April and we asked how we can expect Fay to be when we next see her.

"When we start checking in on her and her condition again, we learn that she has difficulty swallowing and the family decide to get her a feeding tube," Pengilly said while adding how daunting a sight this is for her character. "It's frightening for Chloe to see as not only is this is such an awful thing to watch a family member go through, but she knows that this is probably what the future has in store for her later in life."

Telling us how Fay is now in a wheelchair due to her difficulty walking, Pengilly said: "The thing with Huntington’s is that it sort of comes and goes, but you never know when that is going to happen. So, it’s all about trying to keep Fay safe and it is quite confronting. Chloe does talk with her brothers in Adelaide frequently and goes to visit but when Fay comes to live with her long-term she’s faced with it 24/7. And I think also with each visit, watching the deterioration over time and what’s happened between visits, is difficult for Chloe."

When asked whether this could be a task that Chloe underestimated, Pengilly said: "I don’t think so. She wants to do the right thing and give her brothers some time and some breathing space because it is a lot to deal with. I think Chloe just wants to do it and look after her mum who she loves and spend more time with her. I don’t think she really minds about the size of the task."

