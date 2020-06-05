"Being a part of the Canning family is so humbling because they are such a fun and iconic family," says Morris, speaking about his new role, ahead of his first scenes airing on 6th July. "They provide not only loads of drama but also so much humour, I couldn't ask for more.

"Plus I get to work and learn from both Chris Milligan (Kyle) and Colette Mann (Sheila) who I idolise."

Earlier this year, producer Jason Herbison exclusively told RadioTimes.com to expect another Canning to appear in the Neighbours cast. "The Canning house will be quieter without Gary, but there are plans to populate the place with another member of the family soon."

Matriarch Sheila will be greeting her latest grandchild to descend on Erinsborough, although there may be a skeleton in the Canning closet with regards to how Levi fits into the family tree, but TV legend Mann is already full of praise for her new on-screen relative.

"Richie is a terrific young man who can into the show as a serious young actor, but Chris and I have beaten him into a Canning with a great sense of humour about himself and as loud as the rest of us!"

Sheila's wayward daughter Naomi returned in May after a five-year absence, and has already ruffled feathers with old flames Pierce Greyson and Paul Robinson.

Looks like N0.26 Ramsay Street is going to be a pretty lively abode in the coming months…

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.