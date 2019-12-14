15 years ago, Sky and Lana shared Neighbours' first lesbian kiss, a groundbreaking moment in 2004.

Lana and Sky kiss in Neighbours

“While we did get a lot of support in 2004 around the Sky and Lana relationship, it also created some controversy as well so it’s refreshing that a same-sex relationship is no longer something out of the ordinary, there is no fuss around it.” said McIntosh.

“These stories should be told on any show that purports to reflect society in an accurate way. It’s not like gay, bi, and trans people were just invented,” agreed Neval.

Sky and Lana's return will air as part of Neighbours' special anniversary episodes in March 2020.

McIntosh will be joined on her return by Damien Bodie as Dylan Timmins, while other returning cast members include Bruce Samazan (Mark Gottlieb), Melissa Bell (Lucy Robinson) and Olympia Valance (Paige Smith).

Paul Keane (Des Clarke), Andrew Morley (plays Jack Callahan), Annie Jones (Jane Harris) and Scott McGregor (Mark Brennan) will revisit Ramsay Street for the landmark occasion.

Neighbours is on Channel 5, weekdays at 12:50pm and 6pm