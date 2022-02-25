Wandera appeared in Corrie in 2018, where he played a buyer interested in purchasing Eileen Grimshaw’s (Sue Cleaver) car.

Former Coronation Street actor Joseph Wandera has died at the age of 27.

He died in January 2022 after having a seizure while on holiday in Costa Rica, an inquest has heard.

Police coroner officer Kathy Dixon confirmed he had been staying with friends in Tamarindo and had attended a party on the night of his death.

Dixon told the inquest: “Whilst at a party, Joseph rang his girlfriend and explained that he did not feel well.

“He contacted a friend who picked him up and took him back to their apartment."

She added: "Joseph went to sleep on the sofa. A few hours later, the friend found Joseph on the sofa having a seizure.

“Medics were called but they were unable to revive him and he sadly passed away.”

Following his debut in Coronation Street, the actor wrote on Twitter: “Overwhelmed with the support ... mad love for everyone that’s getting onto me & caught my ep."

The actor also had roles in Scott & Bailey, Moving On and Inside Out.

He had also undergone training to teach drama workshops at DNA Acting Class for children and young adults.

Following the tragic news of his passing, a number of friends and family paid tribute to the star on social media.

DNA Acting Class called Joseph a "gentle and angelic soul".

"One who transcended everyone's belief in themselves and embodied everything we stand for. He was an actor, an artist, a visionary, a brother, a son, a friend, a confidant, a gift and family,” the organisation wrote in a statement.

"His artistry was met with an unparalleled charisma, elegant warmth and immense love for what he adored. An abundance of skill, charm and a forever existent spark of magic when he performed."

Advertisement

It added: "He adored his work and those around him just as much as his work and those around him adored him."