Coronation Street actor Joseph Wandera dies on holiday, aged 27
The actor was best known for appearing as Eileen Grimshaw's potential car buyer in 2018.
Former Coronation Street actor Joseph Wandera has died at the age of 27.
Wandera appeared in Corrie in 2018, where he played a buyer interested in purchasing Eileen Grimshaw’s (Sue Cleaver) car.
He died in January 2022 after having a seizure while on holiday in Costa Rica, an inquest has heard.
Police coroner officer Kathy Dixon confirmed he had been staying with friends in Tamarindo and had attended a party on the night of his death.
Dixon told the inquest: “Whilst at a party, Joseph rang his girlfriend and explained that he did not feel well.
“He contacted a friend who picked him up and took him back to their apartment."
She added: "Joseph went to sleep on the sofa. A few hours later, the friend found Joseph on the sofa having a seizure.
“Medics were called but they were unable to revive him and he sadly passed away.”
Following his debut in Coronation Street, the actor wrote on Twitter: “Overwhelmed with the support ... mad love for everyone that’s getting onto me & caught my ep."
The actor also had roles in Scott & Bailey, Moving On and Inside Out.
He had also undergone training to teach drama workshops at DNA Acting Class for children and young adults.
Following the tragic news of his passing, a number of friends and family paid tribute to the star on social media.
DNA Acting Class called Joseph a "gentle and angelic soul".
"One who transcended everyone's belief in themselves and embodied everything we stand for. He was an actor, an artist, a visionary, a brother, a son, a friend, a confidant, a gift and family,” the organisation wrote in a statement.
"His artistry was met with an unparalleled charisma, elegant warmth and immense love for what he adored. An abundance of skill, charm and a forever existent spark of magic when he performed."
It added: "He adored his work and those around him just as much as his work and those around him adored him."
