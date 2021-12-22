6 Hollyoaks spoilers: Ollie in danger and fire teased in flash forward

Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) is led down a dangerous path by Becky Quinn (Katie McGlynn), can anyone save him?

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) fears for his unborn baby’s life, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) reels from a shocking family secret, and a flash forward teases fire horror for the residents of the village.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 3rd – 7th January 2022.

Becky puts Ollie in danger

Either he just can’t see it or he’s refusing to admit it, but Ollie won’t hear a bad word against Becky. Their romance is a terrible idea, and not just because of the age gap, and the impressionable teen continues to be swept up in the unstable mum’s conspiracy theories which puts him in danger this week.

Dee Valley Hospital are staging a fundraiser, which Becky plans to disrupt as she still blames the doctors for not dealing with her son’s meningitis properly. She convinces Ollie to help her hijack the event with placards and protesting, but Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) worry their relative is being dragged into something more dangerous than he realises…

Maya takes revenge on Darren

He’s finally free from that shabby hotel room but the nightmare is far from over for Darren. Menacing Maya (Ky Discala) is still hanging around the village and putting pressure on her former hostage to keep quiet, though when she wrongly believes he’s betrayed her she’s livid.

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is worried something’s wrong with her unborn baby so she and Daz dash to the hospital to get checked out – and the dad-to-be is dumbstruck when the ‘midwife’ on duty turns out to be none other than Maya in a medical costume! Can Darren stop her taking a terrible revenge? And will Ethan step in to help?

Maxine is reeling

2022 has got off to a rotten start for poor old Maxine, who is still stunned following recent revelations from her mother. Toxic Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) may have saved her Maxi-Moo from prison by taking the rap for killing Fergus, but the latest skeleton to tumble out of her closet has really soured relations with her offspring.

Trish is so desperate to explain why she kept such a huge secret from Max she ends up digging herself into an even bigger hole, adding to her daughter’s feelings of rejection. Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) tries to cheer her up, but he’s got his own dramas to worry about…

Warren’s secret exposed

Foxy got a lot off his chest to prison psychiatrist Honour (Vera Chok) when he was banged up, and while confession may be good for the soul he regrets opening his mouth when details of his incriminating conversation leak out.

An encounter makes him realise someone knows what he revealed in confidence to Honour, but who? And what will they do with the information? Warren needs to start looking over his shoulder as those closest to him could pay the price for his darkest crime yet…

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Time away from the village was meant to give Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and Sylver McQueen (David Tag) a chance to save their marriage. Unfortunately that doesn’t appear to have worked as the muscle man is having doubts about whether their relationship can survive the year of trauma. Mercy has no idea her hubby’s having a wobble, as she’s too preoccupied with son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) and his increasingly worrying behaviour – especially after this week’s big discovery which leads to a surprising announcement.

An ominous flash forward at the end of the week shows the village in flames as a fire rages. Uh-oh. The last time Hollyoaks put the clock forward it was a whole 12 months in the future and several tragedies were teased, but expect this glimpse into the future to be not quite that far ahead. Expect drama on the horizon as the show has teased an explosive twist is coming our way…