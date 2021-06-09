New Holby City trailer teases Fletch and Kian fight after Evie and Andrei are stabbed

The BBC has released a brand new trailer for Holby City‘s upcoming episode following the announcement that the show would end next year after 23 years.

Advertisement

Though the Casualty spin-off’s days are numbered, it shows no signs of slowing down on the drama front, judging by the latest trailer.

The official Holby City Twitter account shared a teaser of what fans can expect in next Tuesday’s (15th June) episode. Take a peak below.

It looks like Evie and Andrei are no longer missing but their lives are still very much on the line as the trailer reveals they have been stabbed and brought into the hospital.

A desperate Kian thinks he can save them but Fletch won’t let him go into the theatre or else he’s “gonna drag you out of there myself”. A reconciliation between these two seems further and further away.

Word on The Street(s) and gossip from The Square We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Thanks, you are now signed up to our Soaps newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our soaps newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Much like Evie and Andrei’s lives, Holby City’s future could be up in the air. Though the series is set to end in March 2022, a Change.org petition titled ‘Don’t Scrap Holby City’ started by fans has more than 35,000 signatures at the time of writing. Other shows such as Lucifer have been saved thanks to campaigns spearheaded by fans, so it’s not impossible.

Whether this will sway the BBC to keep Holby City going beyond its planned end date remains to be seen but we’re definitely set for some tense storylines in the meantime.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Soaps hub.