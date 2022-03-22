Russell T Davies praises "devastating" Emmerdale Marlon storyline

One of those fans of the long-running ITV soap is returning Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies, who turned to Instagram to celebrate the work of the cast and crew.

Emmerdale fans have been quick to heap praise on the show for its latest emotional storyline, as Mark Charnock's character Marlon Dingle suffered a stroke in last night's (21st March) episode.

Davies said in his post: "Emmerdale tells its big stories so perfectly. Devastating tonight, @markcharnock is one of our greatest actors. Episode written by Caroline Mitchell, directed by Michael Lacey. Amazing sound design too!"

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Commenting on Davies' post, Nicola Stephenson – who played Tess Harris on the soap – also praised both Mark and the show.

Stephenson said: "One of the loveliest places I’ve ever worked. All the cast and crew are so dedicated, hard working, talented, supportive and fun. And Mark is one of the best there is. Love him."

Emmerdale: Marlon suffers a stroke (ITV) ITV

Marlon's medical emergency followed his engagement to Zoe Henry's Rhona the same day, when the couple both proposed to one another.

When Marlon ran home to get a ring for Rhona he suffered the stroke, and was found by his daughter April (Amelia Flanagan) who called an ambulance.

Emmerdale has been working with the Stroke Association on Marlon’s story, and in a video posted to the official Emmerdale YouTube channel, Charnock helped to explain how to identify the signs of a stroke using the acronym F.A.S.T.

Charnock also highlighted how important this is, noting that strokes "happen every five minutes in the UK".

Advertisement

You can find more information about stroke symptoms, as well as advice and support by visiting the Stroke Association website.