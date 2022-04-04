The Radio Times logo

Evil Meena Jutla schemes against Manpreet from prison in Emmerdale

The twisted villain is preparing for her murder trial in typical style.

Published: Monday, 4th April 2022 at 7:00 pm

Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) was back to her manipulative ways in tonight's Emmerdale (4th April) as she schemed against sister Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) from her prison cell.

With her murder trial looming, Meena was keen to get her story straight so she can walk free next week. After meeting prison guard Ian (Dean Smith), Meena had a visit from her defence barrister (Amy Robbins), who informed her that victim Leanna's ring cannot be used as evidence.

This pleased her greatly, and she was on fine form as she plotted to clear her name. Meanwhile, after a turbulent few weeks, Manpreet was still being pressured into testifying against Meena. Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) was deflated over the news about the ring, which also caused Jacob Gallagher (Joe Warren Plant) to lose his cool with Manpreet.

She knew that whatever she decided, Meena was going to get inside her head anyway, so with that thought in mind, Manpreet came to a new decision. As Ethan Anderson (Emile John) suggested he could prepare her for court, she agreed to take the stand after all.

Her partner Charles (Kevin Mathurin) was worried, but Manpreet was firm in her stance. Back at the prison, Meena had arranged for her barrister to contact a mystery character witness - but who is it?

She then heard that Manpreet was now willing to testify. Aware that her sister was unlikely to help her, Meena began bad-mouthing her, suggesting she could have framed her for everything. While the barrister was sceptical over this, her job called for her to use Meena's words to help the killer's case, and she agreed to submit a bad character application against Manpreet.

Will Manpreet regret her pledge to fight for justice? She's already been through so much at Meena's hands, so it's about time she was able to finally put her trauma firmly behind her."Great!" Meena enthused, looking thrilled at the prospect of being able to destroy Manpreet in court.

And can Meena really get away with her heinous crimes? Surely not!

You'll have to keep watching to find out if Manpreet can hold her nerve and stick to her decision as Emmerdale airs the trial scenes next week.

