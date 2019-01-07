"I think Paddy's got a son. I think that's why Mandy's back. But I'm not going to let her turn his life upside down," Marlon was seen vowing in Monday's cliffhanger scene.

Marlon came to this conclusion after Sam broke the news that Mandy had arrived back in the company of 16-year-old Vinny who has the very Paddy-like traits of being "stuttery and awkward".

With his suspicions now aroused, Marlon was soon left with little doubt as to why Mandy had made a comeback when she privately admitted to him: "I've come to see Paddy to tell him something that was too big to tell him over the phone."

More like this

When did Mandy last see Paddy?

As long-time viewers will recall, Mandy hasn't been in contact with Paddy since 2001 when she made a brief return in order to win him back, only to think twice about her plan after seeing how settled he was with post office worker Emily Dingle.

But might Mandy have secretly spent the 17 years wanting to tell her ex-husband that they actually have a child together?

Asked recently whether Mandy still has feelings for Paddy, actress Lisa Riley said: "I don’t want to give anything away – that’s going to be a nice surprise. It’s the question that everyone wants to know, even my dad has been asking me! So I’ll let that evolve on screen.

And I think you’ll like it. As to how it ended between them 17 years ago, Mandy doesn’t have regrets. And if she did, she’d she’d just make a joke and play the bravado card anyway."

Advertisement

Fans can expect more revelations when Emmerdale returns tomorrow at 7.00pm on ITV