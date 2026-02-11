April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) has voiced her concerns for Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) in Emmerdale - forcing Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) to make a big decision about their immediate future.

Bear is deeply troubled, having accidentally murdered Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) last month in a bid to protect Paddy, and being immediately forced into hiding to protect him from facing the consequences.

After being enslaved for months on Celia Daniels's (Jaye Griffiths) farm, it was obvious that being held under lock and key in a holiday home probably wasn't the best for Bear - and he escaped.

April (Amelia Flanagan) spoke to Bear (Joshua Richards) about his turmoil. ITV

With him now living back in the village, Paddy has become increasingly fearful that his dad will walk out again and spill the beans about Ray's death. DS Walsh (Amanda Ryan) remains desperate for answers, and seems adamant that there's more to Bear's story than meets the eye.

In today's episode, news about the murder was splashed across the cover of the Hotten Courier, and Dr Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) wondered whether Paddy had considered organising counselling for Bear.

He shut down the idea, saying his dad simply wasn't ready to talk, but he later began to realise that it could be necessary.

April pointed out that the longer Bear lounged around the house listening to music, the worse he would become. She attempted to appeal to Bear, telling him that Ray wasn't a good person and he deserved what happened to him.

Paddy (Dominic Brunt) is fearful of what a counsellor may discover. ITV

Entwined in his Stockholm Syndrome, Bear burst into tears and refused to accept what she said.

Seeing his dad as a broken man, Paddy finally agreed to find some professional help. Although there are risks, it needs to be done.

Will Paddy regret this decision, or will Bear keep quiet about what happened?

