6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Tracy breaks down and Meena caught out

Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) breaks down and abandons her baby this week – can Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) persuade her to seek professional help for postnatal depression?

Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) is caught in the act when she tries to make Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) her next victim, Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) fears she’s having a miscarriage and Ethan Anderson (Emile John) finds out if he’s HIV positive.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 30th August – 3rd September 2021.

Tracy’s meltdown

Everyone’s got their breaking point, and Tracy’s arrives this week when she can’t cope with the pressure of being a parent any more and walks out on her family – only she lies to partner Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) she’s going to stay over with mate Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) for the night, while telling the taxi driver who collects her at the bus stop she has no intention of returning to the village…

Nate panics the next morning when Tracy doesn’t come home, and realises she lied about going to Priya’s. Faith recalls how agitated and vacant her granddaughter’s mother seemed the day before, and remembers her gabbling about a tree her late father carved her initials on. Tracking Trace down to the field where the tree is planted, Faith finally gets the new mum to open up about her postnatal struggle. Tracy promises to get professional help, but insists baby Frankie is better off without her…

Meena strikes again?

Impulsive murderer Meena gets that gleeful glint in her eye again and targets love rival Victoria. Breaking into her house to make it like there’s been a disturbance just to put the frighteners on vulnerable Vic, Meena’s plan is scuppered when her potential victim comes home unexpectedly and realises she’s not alone. So Meena reaches for a heavy paperweight and lurks round the corner, ready to strike…

The medic’s phone pings and shaken Victoria runs out of the house threatening to call the cops, so foiled Meena quietly slips out the back door and remains undetected. Later, Ms Jutla receives news of a family emergency when sister Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) reveals her daughter Aiesha, who lives in Ibiza, is critically ill in hospital. David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) is disturbed by distracted Meena’s muted reaction, not realising she’s preoccupied by the police presence in the Woolpack as Vic reports her break-in – just as the incriminating paperweight falls out of the nutty nurse’s handbag… Is the game up?

Ethan’s HIV fears

Ethan’s world has been unexpectedly rocked by one-night stand Eddy coming back into his life and revealing he might have given him HIV. The sensible solicitor reels when Eddy confirms his test was positive, and nervously awaits receiving his own results later in the week.

Canny Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) is concerned his son is not himself and tentatively tries to check in, only to get an unconvincing excuse from Ethan he’s simply stressed about his workload. Secretly, Ethan is desperate to offload before he explodes with anxiety – will he be judged by his vicar dad if he tells him what’s going on?

Leyla loses her baby?

Another villager struggling with a crisis on their own is Leyla, who faces the heartbreaking possibility she might be miscarrying. The newly-wed has barely had time to get her head around being pregnant, and has kept it from baby daddy Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) as he’s still gripped by the grief following daughter Leanna’s death.

Fearing she might be losing the baby, resolute Leyla decides to keep calm, carry on and focus on protecting her husband from any more stressful situations, even if means getting through this on her own and keeping him in the dark. Can anyone help the distressed doctor’s wife as she faces potential tragedy?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

The slow transformation of Ryan Stocks (James Moore) into a master criminal continues, becoming more entertaining by the episode. Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) is suspicious when he finds a stash of knock-off aftershave and confronts the sly Mr Stocks – will he confess all? And when Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) clocks the fellas’ clandestine chats, she can’t resist interfering in her son’s life. Which will probably make things worse. Even though he wasn’t raised a Dingle, Ryan is embracing the family’s wily ways.

Alcoholic Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) prays her darkest days are behind her as she continues her recovery, though it’s not easy. She’s found a proper friend in sympathetic Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy), who’s own battle with addiction almost destroyed her whole life. We’re still not over her killing Marlon’s beloved pet dog Daisy while drunk behind the wheel. Listen to this lady, Liv, she knows a thing or two about being at rock bottom.