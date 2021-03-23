Emmerdale stunt week: your day-by-day guide to all the epic drama

Get ready for an epic week in Emmerdale as the soap pulls out all the stops for a huge stunt that sees at least one character killed off, and kickstarts exciting new storylines for the spring and summer.

Advertisement

Each episode starts with a flash forward to three hospital beds following a frantic 999 call, with the identity of the unfortunate trio being slowly revealed as the days go on.

Against the backdrop of Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) revealing his true colours on his wedding day to Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley), and Jimmy King (Nick Miles) being involved in a tragic accident, the village is plunged into chaos, and producers are teasing the top-secret stunt as the most ambitious set piece any soap has attempted within COVID filming restrictions.

Here is your day-by-day guide to Emmerdale’s big week running from 29th March – 2nd April 2021.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Monday 29th March: Paul’s lies exposed

The first glimpse of the ominous flash forward starts with Jimmy dialling 999, but what’s happened, and who is fighting for their lives?

Winding back the clock, Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) summons Paul to the Dingles and reveals he’s kidnapped gangster Connor (Danny Cunningham). Terrified the truth about the staged abduction will be exposed, Paul asks to be left alone with his arch-enemy. Connor escapes, but Paul lies about what really happened, desperate to cover his tracks.

Later, Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) runs into creepy Connor just outside the village, and their conversation leads to the penny dropping about Paul’s lies – what will Liv do next?

Tuesday 30th March: Nicola plays with fire

Concerned Liv confides in Aaron, and the siblings conspire to force Vinny Ashdale (Bradley Johnson) into telling Mandy the truth about her husband-to-be. But will scared Vinny be prepared to betray his dad?

Jimmy and Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) are furious to learn spiteful Juliette Holliday (Amelia Curtis) has found a new way to sabotage their business, jeopardising the couple being able to afford the court case over Carl’s custody. will Nicola regret doing a deal with Mack to make a quick buck?

Wednesday 31st March: Liv confronts Paul

Today’s the day we learn which unlucky threesome are in the hospital beds as the flash forward starts to reveal the shocking truth…

Blushing bride is nervous as she gets ready to walk down the aisle with Paul, oblivious he is dishing out his most vicious beating yet to terrified son Vinny. Aaron tries to get through to Vin while Liv confronts Paul in the barn that’s all set up for the big day.

Thursday 1st April (double episode): Death in the Dales

In the flash forward, we see a doctor confirm a death, but which villager has met their maker? And how?

Back in the past, Liv realises she has put herself in danger by taking on Paul. And Jimmy gets a call from Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) who tells him Nicola is in a spot of bother, having tried to take matters into her own hands with Juliette’s private investigator. Speeding off to help his wife, distracted Jimmy has a panic attack at the wheel and is blinded by the sunlight ahead – he loses control of the truck as it spins out of control…

Friday 2nd April: Mack’s guilt as tragic news spreads

Advertisement

The week concludes with the locals grieving as news of the death spreads around the community. Has Mandy met a tragic end on what should’ve been the happiest day of her life? Did Liv pay the price for tackling Paul? Has Jimmy caused his own demise? And why is Mack looking so guilty? All will be revealed in the nail-biting final instalment – and this is only the beginning…