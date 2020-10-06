Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 12th - 16th October 2020.

Vanity reunited (kind of)

When Charity and Vanessa shared an unexpected drunken kiss three years ago, who knew they would become one of the soap's most beloved couples of recent times? It was only a bit of fun to pass the time while the characters were trapped in a cellar, but the cult of 'Vanity' was born.

The pair have supported each other through trying times - Charity facing up to her childhood sexual abuse, Vanessa coping with bowel cancer - but they are currently separated for a mixture of fictional and real reasons. 'Ness is looking after her mum during the pandemic, but off-screen Hardwick is on maternity leave. To mark their anniversary this week, Charity has a virtual romantic dinner date with her fiancée - it's actually a mannequin with a tablet on a video call to Vanessa stuck on its head, but it's the thought that counts. Vanity fans have to take whatever they can get until Hardwick returns.

Belle loses her grip on reality

All the shenanigans with shopping Jamie for the hit and run finally take their toll on fragile Belle. Yes he's a slimy posh user, but she still loved him (there's no accounting for taste), and the heightened emotions of recent weeks cause Belle's mental health to relapse.

Spontaneously quitting her job so she doesn't have to work with her ex, viewers will learn this week that Belle, who has suffered from schizophrenia in the past, is hearing voices again - and they're tapping into her paranoia by telling her Jamie's wife Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) is to blame for all her problems. Will Belle turn against her partner in crime? Meanwhile, angry Jamie embarks on a plan to get revenge on Belle, unaware she's spiralling…

Dawn seduces Ellis and leaves the village

Someone else crumbling into a heap of despair and chaos is Dawn, who continues to struggle with her part in the murder of corrupt cop DI Malone. While co-conspirator Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) keeps calm and carries on spouting sermons on Zoom every Sunday, self-destructive Dawn punishes herself by pushing loved ones away.

This week she shockingly seduces Ellis Chapman (Aaron Anthony) so his brother, and her ex, Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) will stop trying to reignite their romance, but it's desperate Dawn's roundabout way of ensuring he doesn't get embroiled in the imbroglio should the truth about Malone emerge. Twisting the knife, Dawn lies she and Ellis have been having an affair for months just to make doubly sure everyone hates her and leaves her alone, then she's seen leaving the village with a packed rucksack. Is this goodbye?

Angry Aaron ruins his chances with Ben

'Robron' is gone - long love 'Baron'! Okay, so Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) and Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon) aren't quite at the shipping stage yet, but the pair have an easy chemistry and interesting history that makes them very watchable. But, as ever when it comes to matters of the heart with tortured Aaron, there are obstacles in the way.

Meeting one of Ben's mates is predictably a bit of an ordeal for awkward Aaron (his idea of small talk is how to change a fan belt on a Fiesta), and Mr Dingle skulks off after an altercation with his new fella's friend. But why the flare up? Later, Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) persuades her brooding brother to drop his guard and give Ben a proper chance. Maybe 'Baron' might become a thing after all?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Get set for salon wars, as Bernice gets in touch from Down Under and tells Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) and Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) they have 24 hours to raise the cash for the lease and take over the business she abandoned. Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) offers to help mustard-keen Mandy secure the salon, which probably means he's going to put a fiver on the 2.30pm at Kempston and cross his fingers. Which woman will be victorious? And what will they change the name to - Leyla's Lashes? Massages by Mandy?

The frankly outrageous flirting between Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) has not gone unnoticed, and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is stunned when he hears his best mate's missus has been cosying up to the buff businessman. What has suave, rich, handsome entrepreneur got that bespectacled, bodywarmer-wearing vet Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) hasn't? Don't answer that.

