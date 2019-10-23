Cain dived in to save his wife as she became trapped beneath the surface, and the boat eventually blew up above them after a canister of petrol had leaked everywhere during the boys' earlier brawl.

Swimming up to safety after the explosion, Moira and Cain realised Nate was nowhere to be seen, but he was soon found slumped over the floating wreckage of the boat, barely conscious but alive.

As the tormented trio crawled to the water's edge, furious Cain left his cheating wife and her toy boy and drove off. The brooding Mr Dingle is obviously not in the mood to discuss the double revelation of the fling and being Nate's dad, but viewers certainly are - the explosion and underwater scenes were undeniably impressive and tense, but left room for barely any dialogue between the threesome.

All the questions burning questions we still have (get a recap here) remain unanswered - is Nate lying? That appears to be the most popular fan theory so far. Who is Nate's mum? Has Cain's mum Faith known all along? She's obviously hiding something, as she squirrelled away the mysterious photograph she found at Nate's caravan. And did Cain even know he had a love child on the loose?

The main focus of the episode was on Chas Dingle giving birth to her baby girl (yes, a girl, not a boy as everyone thought) in the Woolpack toilets with cousin Marlon Dingle playing midwife.

Hopefully all will become clear when Emmerdale returns for a double bill on Thursday 24th October at 7.00pm and 8.00pm.

