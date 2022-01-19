Emmerdale bosses hint at “dark” Jai and Laurel storyline

Not only do they have Emmerdale's 50th anniversary to look forward to in October 2022, with a whole host of special programming and storylines already in the works to celebrate, but producers Jane Hudson and Laura Shaw have been dropping hints of what's to come – and it sounds as dramatic as ever.

This year is shaping up to be an eventful one for Emmerdale fans, even if we're only in January.

From "more heartbreak" in store for the Dales' residents to the past coming back to haunt Moira, there's much to look forward to.

And it seems like Jai (Chris Bisson) and Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) are in trouble too.

Laura Shaw spoke to RadioTimes.com and other press about their relationship, teasing: "There’s a difficult road ahead for Jai and Laurel."

She added: "Jai’s desperation to sort out his money woes steps up a gear and he’ll go to extreme lengths to cover the money he owes for the HOP fine – so will his relationship with Laurel be jeopardised?

"We know how Jai can struggle when he’s on the back foot and not winning at life – so will this send him spiralling back to his old ways and will we see a darker Jai emerge from all this?"

It remains to be seen whether the financial strain, and Jai's ruthless side resurfacing, will put too big a strain on the couple's relationship. The pair have certainly been on the rocks before and pulled through, so there may be hope yet.

Additional reporting by Johnathon Hughes.

