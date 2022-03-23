The pair have been warring in recent weeks since their split, with Charity seemingly moving on with Mack (Lawrence Robb) and time called on the pair ever getting back together.

There was hope for a Charity Dingle (played by Emma Atkins) and Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) reunion in Emmerdale this evening (23rd March) as the former lovers started to heal some cracks between them.

However, fans have seen delicate moments between them both, with a kiss almost on the cards between them following the disastrous reopening of The Woolpack.

In tonight's episode, the village was left reeling following Marlon Dingle's (Mark Charnock) stroke which left him hospitalised.

While Marlon slowly and steadily recovers in hospital, the Emmerdale residents keep him in their thoughts – in particular, Charity.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Vanessa popped into The Woolpack for a drink, and was served by Charity. Talk immediately turned to Marlon and his condition.

Charity was devastated after Cain had told her to "prepare for the worst", and told Vanessa how she was feeling.

"People can come through anything... living proof, remember?" Vanessa reassured her, alluding to her cancer battle that she survived.

For 'making Charity get a grip', Vanessa's pint was on the house with the barmaid promising to start seeing the good in life after turning over a new leaf.

"Whatever's happened..." Charity started. "Clean slate from now on. I would really like it if we could be mates."

Vanessa agreed and it seemed to be a new day for the pair - but will they continue to grow closer?

In scenes set to air next week, there's more heartache for Charity following Mack's exit.

Emmerdale: Moira and Charity clash

His sister Moira (Natalie J Robb) is pretty angry to hear the pair have split up, and immediately blames Charity for driving him out of the village.

She's even more incensed when she learns that Charity and Vanessa almost kissed - but she completely gets the wrong end of the stick and while they almost kissed, Moira incorrectly believes they did.

Charity, who's toiling about whether to talk to Mack again, is offered some unexpected help from Moira, who offers to drive her to him.

But it soon emerges that Moira is after one thing and one thing only: revenge.

When they get out into the sticks, Moira kicks Charity out of the car and drives off.

Will Charity be OK? And is this just the beginning of vengeful Moira's scheme?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Soaps hub.