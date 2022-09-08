The ITV soap opera typically airs on weeknights at 7:30pm but following the sad update from Buckingham Palace about the monarch's passing, the episode was pulled for an ITV bulletin.

Emmerdale has been dropped from schedules tonight following news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96.

The announcement from Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

King Charles III shared a statement following his mother's death, saying: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

It's currently unknown when Emmerdale will return to ITV.

Thursday night's episode of Emmerdale is typically in an hour-long episode and the only extended episode of the week.

The storylines due to air would have focused on the aftermath of the assault on Nicola King and the consequences of this for witness Naomi Walters.

Meanwhile, Liv Dingle continues to be manipulated by her mother Sandra who is attempting to drive a wedge between her daughter and her husband Vinnie Dingle.

Finally, Cain Dingle is set to have a traumatic encounter with his mother, Faith Dingle.

