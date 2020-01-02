Phil, Ben and Louise are satisfied Keanu is brown bread, but the rest of Walford is full of wild speculation he's done a runner or been done in. Calming Karen down after she flew at Phil, accusing him of murder, Martin took her aside and calmly revealed her son was safe, urging her to keep the information to herself.

On Friday 3rd January, frantic Karen is desperate for the truth and doesn't know whether to believe Martin. The fuming Fowler corners the hysterical matriarch, as our first-look image shows - will he try and ensure her silence with fear? Or confess the whole gory story, putting him and Linda both at risk?

Stanley said earlier this week her alter ego is "gunning for Phil Mitchell, she is convinced her knows more than he's saying. Karen wants answers is prepared to die for it.

"I don't think there's anything she wouldn't do to protect her children. Karen's family is her world and if they need protecting, the lioness in her comes out and she's not afraid of anyone or anything."

Speak for yourself, we're getting increasingly terrified of Martin and his temper as he's seduced by the dark side and there's no telling what he might do to protect this big secret. Will Karen be drawn into the circle of trust? And if so, at what cost?

