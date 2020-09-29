Tonight (29th September) is another 25-minute instalment and as such, the start time has changed from the usual 19.30 start that we get on a Tuesday - but not by much.

What time is EastEnders on tonight?

Tonight's EastEnders will start at 19.35 and finish at 20.00, so only a five-minute change from what we are used to.

It has been a strong return to the show following the long break we had, with several storylines that we were left hanging on ramping up- including Whitney Dean's (Shona McGarty) court case from the death of Leo that occurred all the way back in February.

More like this

We have also seen that the new status quo at The Queen Vic did not last long with Ian Beale and Sharon Watts (Adam Woodyatt and Letitia Dean) coming to blows following his declaration of love for her - a declaration that only went one way.

The biggest talking point, however, has been the death of Chantelle Atkins (Juliette Plummer) who, tragically, met her demise at the hands of her abusive husband in some truly harrowing scenes.

The delay to tonight's EastEnders sees The One Show extended by five-minutes with Alex Jones and Chris Ramsey bringing us more of the usual news and chat from stories across the UK. And the soap finishing at 20.00 is perfect timing for many of us as we can switch straight over to Channel 4 for the latest episodes of The Great British Bake Off - here's hoping the contestants avoid another cake disaster after last week - although we all secretly love the mishap, don't we?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.