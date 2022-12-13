Upcoming scenes will see the former couple look back on their good times, reminiscing on Alfie's (Shane Richie) grandmother Victoria 'Nana' Moon, who they both were really fond of.

One of EastEnders ' most beloved characters may play a key role in bringing Alfie Moon and Kat Slater back together.

Nana Moon's dying wish was to see her grandson and Kat (Jessie Wallace) happy together, and it seems that a new festive storyline might materialise a reunion for the two ex-lovers.

As Alfie is determined to win Kat back with a little help from his grandma, let's brush upon Nana Moon's life on the soap. Played by Hilda Braid, Victoria Moon was introduced in 2002, but her story goes way back.

Who is Nana Moon in EastEnders?

Victoria Montgomery married William Moon during World War II. She was two months pregnant when William went off to fight and was later killed in action. She decided to raise her son Alfred — Alfie and Spencer's (Christopher Parker) father — on her own.

Nana and William's story was told in flashbacks after she was introduced in 2002. At the time, Nana Moon moved to Walford with her two grandchildren.

Increasingly forgetful, Nana and her loved ones were worried she could have Alzheimer's disease, but it turned out to be something else entirely. She had water on the brain and underwent surgery, resuming her normal cognitive functions.

Nana Moon didn't remarry after losing William in the war. However, she got close to tying the knot with pensioner Wilfred Atkins (Dudley Sutton), whom she had met on holiday. Sadly, he was revealed to be a scammer right on their wedding day. Alfie exposed him as a fraud and drove him to leave Walford.

Nana Moon (Hilda Braid) and Alfie (Shane Richie) in EastEnders.

How did Nana Moon die?

In 2005, Nana Moon was diagnosed with an aortic aneurysm, but chose not to have another operation as her chances of surviving the surgery were low. She was determined to make the most of her final months, making a bucket list to go through with Alfie's help, including visiting William's grave in France. Alfie took her there and was sad to see Nana whispering to William that she would see him very soon.

Nana Moon made her final appearance during Christmas of 2005. Alfie bought her a battery-operated, dancing toy snowman that was on her list, and the two decorated the house for the festive season. In their final moments together, Alfie and Nana watched the snowman dancing. When the battery ran out, Alfie was devastated to realise his grandma had passed away in her sleep.

Nana's stint on the soap may have been relatively short, but she made a lasting impact on the residents of Walford, and especially Alfie and Kat. Will her memory bring them back together?

