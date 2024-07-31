Reflecting on his time on the show, Bowden said: "I did nearly 600 episodes in five years, which is a hell of a lot, and it was time for a rest. The character was tired, I was tired, they [the producers] were probably tired of me being tired."

He added: "From an honest perspective, I think a lot of it was that I needed to go for a bit. I needed to go work on me, get myself back to a place of really good mental health, focus on healing and also be a dad."

Speaking of his character, Bowden admitted that it could be "emotionally exhausting" playing someone like Ben, who is "trauma bonded with a lot of people in his life".

"The important thing was my time was ready," Bowden concluded. "I was very tired, and like I said, I wasn't me, I wasn't. The Max sat in front of you today was kind of a ghost, and they recognised that – I recognised that."

Bowden exited the soap earlier this year and scenes saw his character arrested for fraud after an international warrant was put out for his arrest and sent to prison in America, leaving behind his friends, family and husband in Walford.

After the emotional episode, Bowden wrote: "Well guys. It’s that time! It's been one hell of a ride! Thanks for taking Ben to your hearts and allowing my version into your lives.

"I had an amazing five years at @bbceastenders and learnt a hell of a lot about myself and the craft I love so dearly; it got me through some very hard personal times and I will be forever grateful!"

He continued: "I really will never be able to thank everybody for the support enough, because the fans of the show are so passionate, caring, and invested and it enables us as actors to want to keep going and always be better; so I really do from the bottom of my heart appreciate every single person who has sent any sort of positivity my way over the last five years – I love you all.

"Ben Mitchell 6.0 over and out. Goodbye EE! I'll miss you all. X".

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

