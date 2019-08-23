But EastEnders viewers shouldn't get too concerned about Bianca's no-show, as it has already been announced that Patsy Palmer will be appearing on the Square for the first time in five years.

The guest stint has been masterminded by the soap's executive producer Jon Sen, who said recently: “When I joined the show in January, bringing Bianca Jackson back to the Square was high on my wish-list.

“I’m thrilled Patsy has agreed to return to reprise her iconic creation in a blistering storyline that will grip fans this autumn. There is no one more excited than me to see her step back into Albert Square again. I simply cannot wait.”