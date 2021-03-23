Whitney proposes to Kush on EastEnders – how will Gray take the news?

Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) has been trying to get closer to Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) in EastEnders and he has been close to showing her his true colours on numerous occasions – a terrifying prospect considering he has killed both Chantelle and Tina Carter.

But Gray’s plot to win Whit over has hit a roadblock in the form of Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) and she has instead been growing closer to him in recent weeks with the two now officially together – and it would be fair to say that Gray is not happy.

He is also not about to let Kush take the woman he wants and next week will see him invite her along to a gala, and he wants her to wear a certain outfit when they attend…

Gray gives her a dress and a bracelet to wear for the night but does not tell her that they belonged to someone else… his murdered wife Chantelle. At the event, Gray raises eyebrows with his date and Laura, who knows Whitney from her trial, comments on how surprising it is that Gray has moved on so fast.

Making sure that Whitney is not able to hear, he lies to Laura, saying they’ve now fallen in love and are together. But a misunderstanding at the gala causes Whit to leave early and it is Kush who comes to pick her up.

Kush has prison on his mind as he has become resigned to the fact he is heading there but Whitney has a shock for him, one that will take his mind off it, when she proposes marriage!

Will Whitney realise what a monster he is before he can do any more damage to the residents of Albert Square?

