Although she's on bail, the horror won't stop there for Whit as she gets a horrible blast from the past.

Everyone is acting a little strange around Whitney and it doesn't take her long to demand answers.

Sonia and Chantelle try hard to keep the whole thing a secret but it's Ruby who has her loose lips and drops the bombshell.

More like this

She tells Whitney Leo's mum Michaela has been writing about her online - and of course it's not positive.

Whitney has a look at Michaela's posts and is devastated by the results.

But little does she know, that's not the worst of her worries as she'll come face-to-face with Leo's mum.

Of course, she's out for blood and demands to speak to Whit within moments of her being back on Albert Square.

EastEnders' Whitney

It isn't long before Michaela blames Whitney for absolutely everything and it's down to Gray to step in and break up the women apart.

Gray isn't happy with Whitney and how she acted and he tries to give her a warning.

However, poor Whit is positive this will mark the end of her freedom as she confesses to Sonia she's probably going down for life.

But will Whitney be able to avoid prison? And what else does Michaela have in store for her?

This episode airs on Monday 20th April at 8pm on BBC One.

Advertisement