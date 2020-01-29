On Tuesday night's EastEnders episode, Martin tried to cover for Kush, insisting he didn't do anything wrong - and he genuinely didn't, it was an accident.

EastEnders Leo and Whitney (BBC)

But when Leo regained consciousness, he claimed it all happened on purpose.

Once again, creepy Leo took the opportunity to convince everyone Whitney was his girlfriend when recovering in hospital - he even went so far as to claim they were trying to "kill him".

As a result of Leo's ways, Kush was arrested and with the evidence stacked up against him, it doesn't look good.

New pictures have emerged teasing the upcoming drama and it seems Whitney is on a mission to clear Kush's name.

She goes to the hospital to try and talk him round but she finds him trying it on with her again.

As Leo puts his hand on Whitney's cheek, how will she get out of this one unscathed?

