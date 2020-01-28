Next month, the BBC One soap will mark three-and-a-half decades on-screen with a plot that sees a river boat party descend into disaster, leading to the death of a significant player in Albert Square.

"It was a real shock to everyone, honestly," Dyer said of the victim's identity, speaking on the red carpet at the National Television Awards 2020.

"It's really powerful stuff, and we're trying to get a message across, and sometimes when you do that, you've really got to go full throttle with it."

Speaking previously about the surprise death to RadioTimes.com, Ben Mitchell actor Max Bowden said: “It could be any of us! The great thing about the 35th is that literally everybody in EastEnders is involved.

"So many stories interlink, our producers Kate Oates and Jon Sen have done that really well and brought everything together to make a real pinnacle moment.”

Who will lose their life? Phil Mitchell? Whitney Dean? Ian Beale? Martin Fowler? Maybe even Mick himself?

Dyer, of course, wouldn't be drawn... though we've only got a few short weeks to wait until we find out. The wait is killing us...

Interview by Flora Carr

