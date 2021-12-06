EastEnders confirms Stuart Highway’s male breast cancer diagnosis

EastEnders confirmed tonight that Stuart Highway (played by Ricky Champ) has breast cancer.

Previously on the BBC soap, the usually-upbeat character was rocked when he spotted a rash on his chest and went to get it checked out.

While at his appointment, the doctor noticed a lump and sent him for a biopsy.

Stuart, who immediately thought the worst, unfortunately had his fears confirmed this evening (6th December) and was diagnosed with male breast cancer.

Over the coming months on EastEnders, Stuart will come to terms with his diagnosis and will try to overcome challenges in opening up to his wife, Rainie.

Speaking of the powerful storyline, Champ said: “I feel honoured to be trusted with such an important storyline.

“We will see Stuart really struggle with the fact he has cancer, and to learn that it’s breast cancer is really difficult for him to understand.

“I hope by shedding a light on male breast cancer, more men will be aware of it and seek out a doctor if they notice anything wrong.”

EastEnders is working with Macmillan Cancer Support for the storyline to ensure a realistic cancer experience is played out on screen.

Dany Bell, Strategic Advisor for Treatment, Medicines, Genomics at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “It’s brilliant to see EastEnders release this very important and poignant storyline.

“We hope it encourages people to become more aware of the signs of breast cancer, regularly check their own chests and reach out for help if needed.

“Macmillan is here to offer advice and support to anyone impacted by the storyline and we encourage anyone experiencing signs or symptoms of cancer to visit their GP.”

Around 390 men in the UK are diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

For further information on male breast cancer, click here. For those affected by the storyline and looking for someone to talk to you can contact the Macmillan Support Line seven days a week from 8am-8pm on 0808 808 00 00.

