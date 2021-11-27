6 EastEnders spoilers: Stuart cheats with Sonia?

Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) gets a devastating diagnosis from the doctor and confides in Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy), but Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks) mistakenly thinks the pair are sleeping together!

Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) feels betrayed by Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith) clashes with Aaron Monroe (Charlie Wernham) over her plans to become a Muslim, and Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) is caught out.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 6th – 10th December 2021.

What is Stuart hiding?

Rainie reckons Stuart is hiding something when his behaviour becomes even more bizarre than usual (and that’s saying something). Of course she doesn’t know her hubby has health worries, and this week he gets a confirmed diagnosis from the doctor.

Exactly what’s wrong with him is being kept under wraps until it plays out on screen, but whatever Stu’s told he keeps it to himself and drowns his sorrows so we doubt it’s good news. He ends up confiding in kind-hearted Sonia, which raises Rainie’s suspicions that she’s playing doctors and nurses with her other half. She’s got the wrong end of the stick, but will her accusations of infidelity force Stuart to admit the truth?

Kim swears revenge on Phil

Revisiting Vincent’s death raised fans’ hopes he might still be alive and was about to make a surprise reappearance for closure. We didn’t actually see him bumped off on screen, and that shaky video Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) has could be a deepfake, but the fact actor Richard Blackwood is now a regular on Hollyoaks means it’s time to accept he ain’t coming back to Walford…

After her recent discovery, Kim confronts Phil about what really happened to Vincent and the mortified Mitchell comes clean that he’s known he was murdered for years, and kept it quiet to protect her from gangster goon Aidan. But when Kim learns Denise also knew of Phil’s involvement in her husband’s demise and took his cash to stay shtum she’s stung by her sister’s betrayal.

Denise’s hen night drama

Denise desperately tries to explain herself to Kim about why she protected the sinister secret, which was basically in order to get the salon back with Phil’s dirty money. The revelations threaten the bond between the siblings and there are some tense conversations to be had.

Eventually Kim tries to understand why Dee did what she did and throws her big sis a hen party in the Vic by way of an olive branch. However, when she overhears a conversation between Denise and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) that confirms more secrets are being kept the Kimfluencer flees the party in tears. Could Denise’s Christmas wedding be jeopardised by the family feud?

Dana converts to Islam

Aaron continues his cruel intimidation and bullying of Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) by questioning how being a Muslim fits in with the community’s plans to celebrate Christmas. As if making cruel comments weren’t bad enough, viewers know far right extremist Aaron is much more dangerous than anyone realises.

So you can imagine he’s seething when Dana tells her brother she’s considering converting to Islam, having seen the peace it brings her boyfriend. Aaron is apoplectic but Dana is serious, and asks Iqra Ahmed (Priya Davdra) for advice. Will this push the sinister city boy into stepping up his hate campaign? We shudder to think where this is leading…

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) rumbles the stolen car scam and confronts Janine, only to have the tables turned when she points out his name is all over the forged documents. Thinking if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em, Jay tells Ms Butcher he wants in on the scheme and the gang eye up pulling a job at Ruby’s to steal motors from a load of rich punters who’ve booked a party. Can Janine be trusted to let Jay in on her moneymaking machinations?

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) unwittingly put their foot in it when Kioni asks about what it’s like being in prison and they reply with brutal honesty, not realising until Mila Marwa (Ruhtxjiaïh Bèllènéa) later points out their mum is currently behind bars and her little sis is clearly concerned for her. Perhaps Mila should let Kioni Marwa (Florisa Kamara) to visit her mother?