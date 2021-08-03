6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Ruby’s shock confession and Chelsea cheats on Gray

Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) risks everything when she makes a confession to Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) – will she regret coming clean?

Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) tries to end her relationship with killer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) but how will he deal with her rejection? Plus, Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris) hides his infidelity and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) learns some shocking truths about Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell).

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 9th – 13th August 2021.

Jean shocked by Ruby’s confession

Guilt-wracked Ruby tries to write her wrongs by going all Secret Millionaire and anonymously handing over wads of cash to Jean, desperate to make amends for putting Stacey behind bars. Jean refuses to take what she sees as ‘blood money’, but realises lonely Rube just needs a friend as she prepares for an operation she hopes will increase her chances of trying for another baby with Martin Fowler (James Bye).

The women end up bonding and after Jean agrees to accept enough money for a train ticket to visit son Sean, she accompanies scared Ruby to the hospital. Seizing the chance to wipe the slate clean and change her life for the better, the club owner decides to reveal a secret she’s been hiding and makes a massive confession – one that leaves Jean reeling, and has huge consequences for Ruby’s future…

Chelsea cheats on Gray

After winning her court case and ditching the blinged-up electronic tag, selfish Chelsea has no further need for Gray and reckons it’s time to ditch the loved-up lawyer. Besides, she was only after a bit of legal advice with benefits and has zero interest in becoming step-mum to his kids.

Chels celebrates her freedom by going clubbing and flirting with other blokes instead of attending little Mia’s birthday party, causing Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) to have a go at Gray for choosing a lady-friend who neglects her grandchildren. The next day, Chelsea is ready to end things, but we all know Gray’s not the kind of guy to let a woman go without a fight – will he use his menacing manipulative ways to keep her in his life?

Cheating Keegan keeps his secret

Tut, tut – who’s been a naughty boy, then? Keegan, that’s who. The unfaithful sandwich maker spirals into self-loathing as wife Tiffany Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith) comes home after her horrific health scare, unaware her hubby was getting it on with Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) while she was being rushed to hospital.

Keen to avoid temptation of a repeat performance with his colleague, Keegs tells her he’s quitting his job at the club so the pair spend less time together and insists their tryst remain a secret. Will that stop them embarking on their surely inevitable fling? Our money is on Dotty falling pregnant, and not knowing if the baby daddy is Keegs or Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota), remember their ill-advised hook-up after his brother’s death?

Harvey turns on Bobby

There’s something a little off about Harvey, dad to awkward teen Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith), and more layers are unpeeled from the newcomer when father and daughter move to Albert Square this week. Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) innocently mentions grandson Bobby is celebrating the Islamic new year and Harvey flinches when Bob invites his girlfriend to the mosque – what’s his issue?

Rocky Cant (Brian Conley) later fills in unhappy Harvey on Bobby converting to Islam in prison after accidentally murdering his big sister. To be fair that’s a lot to take in, but what is really causing Harvey to be angry?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Having put his foot in it with Harvey, Rocky involves himself in more innocuous matters and pushes for Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) to sign up with his music promoter mate Jen Glover (Kate Robbins) so she can enter a singing competition with a £10,000 prize. Whit isn’t bothered, especially when she learns there’s an almighty catch, but Rocky works his roguish charm and appoints himself as her manager. Are we heading for yet another remake of A Star is Born? Much as we love Rocky, he’s no Bradley Cooper.

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) appears to have dropped the idea of snatching Raymond from Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and doing a runner. Or has he? This week he jets off to visit daughter Louise to help out with her and the baby as her mum Lisa has injured herself (has she hurt her wrist by shooting someone else?!). Could he be plotting to stuff his son in his hand luggage? And who can Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) turn to once Phil’s gone when they both get bad news?