6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Ruby’s baby tragedy and Kat’s affair with Phil hots up

She lied about being pregnant, now she’s expecting for real – but is tragedy in store for Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) when she fears she’s losing the baby?

Advertisement

The fling between Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) looks like it’s over before it’s even begun, and Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula) is hiding a big secret which jeopardises his new romance with Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold).

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 22nd – 26th February 2021.

Ruby loses her baby?

Ruby reels from learning she is actually pregnant, having pretended to be with child for the last few months to trap husband Martin Fowler (James Bye). The delighted dad-to-be is looking forward to their 12-week scan, making Rube panic the dates won’t match and her deceit could be exposed.

The sonographer confirms she’s seven weeks along, leaving Ruby wondering how on earth she’s going to talk her way out of the situation. Sadly, later in the week during a heated meeting with Martin and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) at the Vic, Ruby rushes to the toilets and discovers she’s bleeding. She frantically calls the hospital – is she losing the baby?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Showdown with Stacey ends in tragedy

Meanwhile, an uneasy ceasefire has been called between Ruby and Stacey, and when the girls get chatting about old times at the club it seems there might be hope for their friendship to be restored after all.

However, talk turns to how Ruby helped Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) abduct little Arthur and soon the animosity is rising again. Another raucous row breaks out, which ends in horror when Ruby ends up falling down the stairs… Will Rube and her baby survive this trying week?

Kat and Phil’s affair hots up

Just when it looked like Phil was drifting back to Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), we’re thrown the curveball that Mr Mitchell has started a secret fling with Kat. Who saw that coming? We did, ages ago, but we’re curious to see where it goes nonetheless.

The pair insist it’s just a bit of fun, though Kat can’t help feeling jealous about Sharon’s hold over her ex. Phil tells Shaz it’s definitely over between them, giving Kat hope it’s more than a mere hook-up. But when Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) catches them together Phil is less than complimentary about his lover to throw him off the scent, leaving Kat hurt and humiliated. Wanting to teach Phil a lesson, she hits him where it hurts – in the wallet. Is it over already for the pair?

What’s Isaac hiding?

Sheree Trueman (Suzette Llewellyn) is not happy when Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) takes it upon herself to matchmake Isaac and Lola, and immediately tries to shut the burgeoning romance down. What’s she got against lovely Lo dating her son? He could do a lot worse.

Warning Isaac that getting a girlfriend isn’t a good idea, we’re left questioning why Sheree is so adamant he remains single. It’s already been hinted Isaac has some sort of mystery illness, and he gets strangely antsy when discussing Patrick having to take regular medication. So when Isaac tells his mother he’s ready to be honest about whatever he’s hiding, she fears all hell could break loose…

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) pitches her business proposition to Ruby – pay her and Tiffany Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith) to promote the club to city boys on social media and play hostess with the most-ess when the slickers start splashing the cash. Ruby is reluctant, but too consumed with her baby dramas to refuse, so she agrees. As Dotty tries to persuade skint Tiff to get on board, the idea starts to sound more and more seedy – and dangerous.

Worried about her youngest grandson since Ian’s vanishing act, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) begs Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) to take little brother Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) on a night out. Seeing as Peter still has his eye on Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) he’s not keen on his awkward sibling cramping his style, so it looks like Bobby will be home alone again, bingeing on a boxset with his gran. Can Kathy keep the beleaguered Beales together?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.