Meanwhile, Nicola (Laura Doddington) starts to panic as she realises that her secret with Zack (James Farrar) could be emerging soon...

Elsewhere, Sonia has a decision to make, and Tommy reveals a big secret.

Read on for your essential EastEnders spoilers between Monday 10th - Thursday 13th March 2025.

4 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. The walls close in on Nicola

Zack and Nicola in EastEnders.

With the walls closing in on Nicola, the pressure of her secret coming out is very real.

In a bid to get away from Zack and Walford in general, Nicola tries to book a trip away to Spain, but Teddy refuses to go.

Tensions escalate later on when Sharon gets involved after an unusual interaction with Zack and has it out with Nicola in front of Teddy, Harry and Barney, who are unaware as to why everyone's so heated.

Will Nicola be able to keep her secret safe for much longer?

2. Harvey and Kathy grow closer

Harvey follows Kathy in EastEnders.

Harvey wants to take Arthur to the football, but Jean shuts down the idea, later revealing she's overwhelmed by everything going on in life at the moment.

As Jean pushes him away while he attempts to help her, Harvey finds comfort with Kathy in the cafe.

Later on, Kathy hosts an event in the cafe to encourage the men in Walford to open up on how they're feeling, and she shares a sweet moment with Harvey as well.

Harvey tries to get Kathy to prepare the food for Martin's funeral, but is put out when Jean reveals that Ruby's already sorted it.

Kathy and Harvey later head for a picnic at the allotments, but one thing leads to another and the pair kiss... will they leave it at that? Or is there more romance on the horizon?

3. Tommy reveals all

Tommy and Kat in EastEnders.

Kat is struggling in the wake of Tommy's latest outburst, but a conversation with Mo gives her a moment of clarity.

Alfie also encourages Kat to open up to Tommy, and the mother and son head to the cafe to chat about how they are both really feeling.

Kat panics later on when she finds Tommy alone with the twins - while the twins are fine, Tommy unfortunately shuts down when he realises how little faith his mum has in him.

Fully apologetic, Kat buys Tommy a new games console, which he boots up immediately so he can chat to his friend.

Later on, Kat is keen to know more about this mysterious friend of Tommy's, and reads some of the messages they've been sending to each other.

Alfie gets Kat to speak to Tommy, who finally lets slip the details of this unknown figure.

While Kat struggles to come to terms with what it all means, Avani overhears the conversation and gives the information to Nugget and Denzel, who use it to their advantage against Tommy.

4. Sonia has a decision to make

Bianca and Sonia in EastEnders.

Bianca worries for Sonia, who is clearly struggling in the aftermath of the Queen Vic destruction, and with Reiss's funeral on the horizon, Sonia has a decision to make.

Kathy and Bianca have a chat, and in a surprising move, Bianca tries to convince Sonia to go. What will Sonia do?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

