6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Linda baby shock and Ballum wedding in jeopardy

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) discovers she may be pregnant as her family threatens to implode following the controversial decision made by Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill).

Callum Highway (Tony Clay) is reunited with gran Violet Highway (TV legend Gwen Taylor, making her debut) ahead of his wedding to Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) which looks in jeopardy after a big confession, while we finally learn the whereabouts of runaway Bailey Baker (Kara-Leah Fernandes).

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 3rd – 7th May 2021.

Is Linda pregnant?

Having Nancy home hasn’t exactly bonded the Carters, with Linda and her daughter more at odds than ever over her offspring’s shock news. Well-meaning L thinks she can change Nance’s mind and knows she’s due to visit the doctor, so she makes an appointment pretending to be her…

The meddling backfires on Linda when she has a funny turn while at the clinic (serves her right for posing as her own daughter) and the doctor insists she get checked out. But Linda immediately suspect she could be pregnant… How will Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) react after months of stress and mental health worries? That’s if Linda even tells him. And how does Nancy feel about her mum’s interference?

Ballum wedding off?

With his wedding to Ben just a week away Callum is getting nervous, and not just because he has to make a speech and do a slow dance with everyone watching. Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) insists to her ex that Kush’s death was no accident and reckons the Mitchells were involved, so Callum decides to confront his fella.

Asked outright if he was responsible for Kush’s demise, Ben fires back to Callum he had nothing to do with it and tells his other half they should start their marriage with the slate wiped clean of secrets. So Callum finally admits he was working undercover with his cop colleagues for months to bring down Phil… Ben’s reaction to the bombshell puts the Ballum nuptials in doubt, and Callum begs his boyfriend to turn up to the registry office to tie the knot the following week. Will the wedding go ahead?

Stuart and Callum’s granny arrives

Arriving in good time for the wedding (if it happens) is Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) and Callum’s grandmother, Violet. The plucky pensioner sounds very much in the Peggy Mitchell/Cora Cross mould of matriarchs and doesn’t exactly hit it off with Ben when they first meet. Expect fireworks there.

Vi gets to know the locals and the family her grandson is marrying into, and her no-nonsense, no-filter demeanour doesn’t endear her to anyone. Demanding an audience with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) so the heads of Ballum’s families can get to know each other, opinionated Vi makes an enemy out of Ben’s dad but is put in her place by his lover Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace). How we’ve missed Walford having a gobby soap granny.

Bailey’s fate revealed

The disappearance of Bailey has left the Taylors distraught, and Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) feels responsible for his daughter running away as she thought life would be easier for the financially struggling family with one less mouth to feed. Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) suggests staging a TV appeal for info on the missing girl, which proves confronting for Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley).

The community pulls together for the worried clan, led by a crusading Denise Fox (Diane Parish), and soon Jack has the info they’ve been waiting for: Bailey has been spotted. Viewers see the schoolgirl sleeping rough near an underpass with Banjo the dog – but will she be found and returned home safely before anything untoward happens to her?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) wants to support Whitney and decides to go with her and Martin Fowler (James Bye) to Dubai for Kush’s funeral, angering Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) who thinks Son is splurging her grandma’s money and draining her inheritance. There’s bad news for Whit, however, when Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) delivers a devastating bombshell – hasn’t the girl had enough upset?

Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) isn’t the only person to have exaggerated a few things on their online dating profile, but when his latest love interest shows up at Walford East while he’s with his mum and his brother he panics his lies are about to be exposed. The timid teen admits to Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) he’s been less than honest in a bid to lure the ladies, but is surprised at the reaction he gets…